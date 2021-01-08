Airlines react to new Pre-departure testing requirement for international travel to England

The Board of Airline Representatives in the UK (BAR UK) has broadly welcomed the Transport Secretary’s announcement of new pre-departure testing requirements for international arrivals to England, but providing these emergency measures are only imposed for the short term.





Dale Keller, chief executive said “Airlines have widely supported the introduction of pre-departure testing for many months and we recognise that the public will welcome this critical measure at the current time. However, it is vital that the lockdown period is utilised to develop a well-coordinated path towards easing travel restrictions at the earliest opportunity once the threat recedes, in particular the requirement to self-isolate for 10 days after arrival in the UK, and to review the ‘Test to Release’ option after five days. As the vaccination programme gathers pace and the most vulnerable are protected, it is vital that international travel is normalised through removing layered or conflicting measures that do not achieve the necessary balance to protect public health, restore confidence and rebuild the aviation and travel sector.”



