Wizz Air expands its Luton route network

Flights to Gibraltar and Madeira begin in December

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and greenest airline, today announces the launch of two new routes from London Luton to Gibraltar and Madeira, with flights commencing on 11 December 2020. Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and on the airline’s mobile app with fares starting from £24.99.





Just in time for the festive season, Wizz Air UK, the group’s British airline, will offer flights twice a week from London Luton to Gibraltar and Madeira. Boasting warm year-round temperatures, these are the perfect destinations to enjoy some winter sun. Both destinations are perfect for adventurers, from Gibraltar’s truly unique nature reserve, home to the world-famous Barbary Macaques, to Madeira’s mountainous landscape, providing outdoor enthusiasts with an abundance of hiking trails through the island’s diverse landscape.



WIZZ encourages passengers to add WIZZ Flex to their booking, so that passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and get 100% of the original fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit, as well as change dates and even routes for added peace of mind during these uncertain times.



Owain Jones, Managing Director, Wizz Air UK: “Wizz Air UK continues to lead the way in getting the UK flying again, safely. We are delighted to be announcing yet more new routes for our UK customers, who we know want to travel, especially with the winter months looming. That’s why we are wasting no time by introducing exciting holiday destinations to our UK network, with genuinely affordable fares. With over 70 routes from London Luton to choose from, passengers have even more opportunity to escape to their dream destination, whether it’s discovering the unique Mediterranean peninsula of Gibraltar or exploring the stunning volcanic island of Madeira. Wherever passengers are headed, they can be assured that they are travelling with an airline that has led the industry with enhanced health and safety measures, and that operates with the lowest CO2 emissions in Europe. We’re looking forward to welcoming passengers on board to experience our excellent service.”



