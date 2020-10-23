Doncaster Sheffield Airport bucks trend with Wizz Air Growth

Despite the turmoil the aviation industry is currently facing, Wizz Air and Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) bucked the trend today (Friday 23rd October) as they celebrated the first flights to popular holiday destinations such as Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Tenerife, Lisbon, Alicante, and Malaga taking off from the new base.





Wizz Air has added thirteen new routes from Doncaster Sheffield Airport, a statement of confidence and investment in the UK’s favourite airport. With its ultra-low fares, popular holiday hotspots and flexible booking offers, Europe’s greenest airline is doing all it can to build confidence and get passengers, desperate for a sunshine getaway, back in the skies.



Owain Jones, Managing Director of Wizz Air UK, said: “We are delighted to be offering more travel choices to our customers in the North, bringing much-needed connections to the region and more ultra-low fare options to a variety of unique European destinations.



“We continue to support the UK’s recovery by adding new routes as our customers keep saying ‘Yes!’ to flying from their local airport. We were the first airline to get back in the air earlier this year and set the standards with our exceptional health and hygiene measures.



“We are responding to the market with agility; adjusting routes in line with travel corridors to destinations our passengers want to visit, and our flex service gives them the confidence to book knowing that they can change their plans with ease.”



Wizz Air has been working in partnership with Doncaster Sheffield Airport for over a decade, initially serving locations in Central and Eastern Europe such as Rzeszow, Lublin, Kosice, and Suceava. The airline’s new capacity will also expand its core market to serve a number of ultra-low fare routes to the popular leisure destinations that reflects the demand of Yorkshire travellers, and reinforces the airline’s ongoing commitment to bring ever more affordable travel to UK customers.



Kate Stow, Marketing and Corporate Affairs Director at Doncaster Sheffield Airport said: “We’re thrilled to see the first WIZZ flight take off from its full-based operation at DSA and we look forward to continuing our partnership providing affordable travel to our loyal passengers. We’ve seen a real surge in bookings from passengers living in West Yorkshire, North Yorkshire, North Derbyshire, and Lincolnshire keen to experience popular new routes and ultra-low fares.



“It has been a punishing year for airports. Unlike rail franchises and bus passenger transport, the aviation industry has not received enough financial support during these turbulent times. This is an unprecedented situation and we call for support from Government, both in terms of financial recovery, but also clarity on air-bridges and a decision on airport testing, so we can offer our customers the reassurances they so desperately need.



The aviation industry has done everything within its power to give customers confidence to get up in the air. Airlines have provided favourable terms to give passengers flexibility and both airlines and airports have put in place rigorous covid-secure health and safety measures. We cannot carry on facing this crisis alone.”



Nick Fletcher MP said “I was delighted to celebrate the first flights to these new and exciting destinations with Wizz Air and DSA today. These flights will mean enhanced and extra choices for air-passengers across our region. I see this as a vital boost for our local economy here in Don Valley. DSA is an asset to our region which, I hope, will continue to grow from strength to strength. This is a great example of partnership working at its very best. A boost for Doncaster!”



Voted the UK’s favourite airport, exponential growth over the past five years has seen DSA become the fastest growing airport in the North of the UK. The airport contributes over £60 million to the Sheffield City Region economy and supports thousands of jobs.



