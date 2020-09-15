Pegasus launches flights to Karachi, Pakistan

Pegasus Airlines is launching a new route to Karachi, the capital city of the Sindh Province in Pakistan

Turkey's digital airline, Pegasus, continues to expand its international network with the launch of its new Karachi route. Flights to Karachi, the capital city of the Sindh Province in Pakistan will commence on 25 September 2020.





Pegasus Airlines will connect guests from its destinations in Manchester, London, Zurich, Paris, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stockholm, Frankfurt, Berlin, Vienna, Rome, Cologne, Brussels, Kyiv, Bucharest, Kharkiv, Moscow, Stuttgart, Geneva, Barcelona, Marseille, Zaporizhia and Prague, to Karachi via Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen.



Flights will connect guests from both Manchester Airport and London Stansted Airport to Quaid-e-Azam International Airport in Karachi via Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport, with UK departures every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Flights to Karachi via Istanbul will depart from London Stansted at 10:45 and 13:25, and from Manchester at 13:20. Flights from Quaid-e-Azam International Airport will depart every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 04:55 (local times apply). London Stansted – Karachi flights are now on sale from £229.99 one-way, and Manchester – Karachi flights from £224.99; with all routes available to book now on www.flypgs.com and the Pegasus mobile app.



