Virgin Atlantic expands network and onboard offering in September

Currently flying to New York JFK, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Barbados and Miami

Virgin Atlantic is delighted to announce it will be adding five additional services from 1st September onwards.

As countries around the world start to relax travel restrictions, Virgin Atlantic will resume flying from London Heathrow to Delhi, Tel Aviv, Atlanta, Mumbai and Lagos throughout September, with additional routes being added throughout 2020 followed by a further, gradual recovery through 2021 in line with customer demand.





Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic commented: “We’re continually reviewing our network and as countries begin to open up their borders, we’re introducing more and more flying.



“We’re incredibly excited to resume services to Delhi, Tel Aviv, Atlanta, Mumbai and Lagos this September as well as increasing the frequency to other destinations. We’re now offering daily flights to New York JFK and Los Angeles and twice weekly flights to Shanghai. We’ll also be restarting flights to further destinations from October onwards, including new services to Pakistan from both London Heathrow and Manchester.



“We can’t wait to welcome our customers back onboard and flying them safely to their destinations - whilst our services may temporarily be little different and our crew will be wearing masks, they will be smiling behind them and working incredibly hard to deliver the experience we know our customers love. Initial feedback from our customers on our restart services has been overwhelmingly positive, flying safe and well, returning to the skies with confidence”.



