Wizz Air base at Doncaster Sheffield Airport provides catalyst for expansion and economic growth

Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) has been announced as the second UK full-based operation for Wizz Air, creating new routes and increasing its annual capacity at Yorkshire’s favourite airport by 300,000 seats.





During a challenging time for the aviation sector, the announcement heralds a major breakthrough for Doncaster Sheffield Airport, with hopes that this will lead to massive expansion and a major boost to the local economy.



Wizz Air is commonly associated in the UK as London Luton’s biggest airline. It’s loved by cost-savvy passengers who enjoy its ultra-low fares coupled with a quality, conscientious passenger experience from Europe’s greenest airline. At DSA, the airline has focussed on Central Eastern European routes, but the deal means that today, seats go on sale to Alicante, Malaga, Larnaca, Faro, Lublin, Kosice and Suceava. This added capacity will grow the existing core market as well as serve ultra-low fares to new destinations that have been in strong demand for Yorkshire travellers for many years.



Robert Hough, Chairman of Doncaster Sheffield Airport, said: “There is no doubt that the aviation sector faces its greatest challenge in modern day history at this time. It is essential that the UK Government acknowledges and supports airlines and airports that bring much needed investment into the UK economy. Doncaster Sheffield Airport contributes over £60 million to the Sheffield City Region economy and already supports over a thousand jobs.”



“Doncaster Sheffield Airport’s management team and Peel Group have been working with Wizz Air for over a decade, in a collaboration which has seen them become DSA’s largest airline, carrying over 900,000 passengers every year. We began our collective journey early in the 2000s with a shared vision to bring opportunity through travel to a wider audience. Fast forward just over a decade and Wizz Air is one of Europe’s most successful and well-established airlines and Doncaster Sheffield Airport is one of the UK’s fastest growing airports – it’s a true partnership that has gone from strength to strength.



“A new A320 airbus and crew will take residence at DSA from November, providing more ultra-low fares to popular destinations loved by our customers and served by an airline providing an excellent product. With strong performance there is now a real possibility for the base to grow from one aircraft initially to a multi aircraft base further broadening the range of routes available.



Sheffield City Region Mayor, Dan Jarvis, said: “At a time when the aviation industry is facing the challenges of adapting both to the immediate shock of COVID and to the demands of cutting our carbon footprint, this is a strong statement of investor confidence in the South Yorkshire economy. Investment from the private sector will help us to get through our current crisis and grow stronger after it has passed. The presence of Wizz Air will boost Doncaster Sheffield Airport and further connect our region to the world.”



Nick Fletcher, MP for the Don Valley, said: “Connectivity is critical to Government’s levelling-up agenda. The opening of this base will bring with it jobs for the people of the Don Valley and reinforce the case to bring an East Coast Mainline station into the site. This in turn, will provide a future public transport catchment area in excess of 9 million people, not only to access the airport, but an economic district of innovation and greater employment.”



Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, said: “Our persistence and hard work is paying off as DSA is recognised as a catalyst for economic growth like no other in this region. Our collective public-private sector partnership that saw the aspiration and delivery of the Great Yorkshire Way, both linking the airport and expanding it catchment area, has overdelivered all of our expectations.”



