Pegasus signs up to the EASA COVID-19 Aviation Health Safety Protocol

Pegasus Airlines has signed up to the COVID-19 Aviation Health Safety Protocol published jointly by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).





This protocol, which is an operational guide for the management of air travellers and aviation personnel in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, includes the measures defined by EASA and ECDC to ensure the health safety of air travellers and aviation personnel.



Making a statement about the news, Pegasus Airlines CEO Mehmet T. Nane said, “As we always say, as Pegasus Airlines, we value our guests and personnel above all. For this reason, long before our flights were reinstated, we had been adapting to the new situation resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic by focusing on the implementation of health and safety measures. This is because taking the necessary precautions and following the rules is of critical importance to ensuring healthier and safer travels. Before restarting our domestic and international flights, we took all the necessary measures to ensure that our guests and personnel fly in the healthiest and safest way possible. Now, we have also signed up to the COVID-19 Aviation Health Safety Protocol. By joining this protocol, we promise to comply with EASA standards and support the creation of common standards worldwide for healthier and safer air travel while the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue.”



The road map of Pegasus: Hygiene, order, trust

Providing information about the airline’s road map for the new period, Mehmet T. Nane said, “Following the pandemic, in this new period, there are three prominent topics on our road map: hygiene, order and trust. As Turkey’s digital airline; in this new era where hygiene, order and trust have become paramount, we will continue to work tirelessly to serve our industry.”



EASA Executive Director Patrick Ky said, "We welcome Pegasus Airlines’ commitment to follow the protocol for the benefit of the health safety of its passengers and staff and its agreement through signing the Aviation Industry Charter to share its experiences of the implementation with EASA. Adoption of these measures in a harmonised manner is an important step towards restoring customer confidence in flying."



