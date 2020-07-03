Adventure to Fuerteventura with Wizz Air

Wizz Air, Europe’s greenest airline, today celebrates its first flight from London Luton to Fuerteventura, the second largest island in the Canary Island archipelago. Tickets to Fuerteventura are available on wizzair.com and on the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting from just £25.99* and flights operating two times a week.





Fuerteventura is known for its white sandy beaches spanning 150km, and as a popular destination for watersports, including surfing, windsurfing and kitesurfing, due to the cooling island breeze. Whether it is sunset sailing on the Atlantic, sunbathing on the beach or going on a sand dunes adventure, Fuerteventura is for explorers, loungers and sunseekers alike – and an ideal place to start for an island-hopping tour of the Canary Islands.



Wizz Air already flies from London Luton to the Canary Islands of Gran Canaria and Tenerife and is launching flights to Lanzarote in October. This week Wizz Air also commenced flights to Malaga and Palma de Mallorca, so there is a whole host of sunny Spanish destinations in the Wizz Air network waiting to be explored now that passengers will no longer be required to self-isolate when returning to or visiting England from Spain.



Passengers looking to get away this summer or later in the year are recommended to purchase WIZZ Flex with their flight tickets, to be able to customise their booking for added peace of mind. By doing so, passengers can cancel their flight up to 3 hours before departure without any fee and get 100% of the original fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit, as well as change dates and even routes an unlimited number of times.



Wizz Air has led the industry by saying ‘yes to flying’, with the implementation of stringent health and hygiene measures to protect passengers and crew. Whilst the HEPA filters of all Wizz Air aircraft already filter out 99.7% of viruses and bacteria from the air, Wizz Air’s new protocols support physical distancing guidelines, ensure an ultra-clean environment on board and reduce any non-essential human interaction and physical contact, so that WIZZ passengers can feel confident that they are travelling to their destination safely.



Owain Jones, Managing Director of Wizz Air UK, said: “We’re excited to be expanding our network of sunshine destinations even further this summer, just in time for the holiday season and as the UK government’s quarantine and travel restrictions for lower-risk countries are lifted. Passengers looking to swap lockdown blues for blue skies and sea need not look further than WIZZ’s low-fare connections to the UK’s favourite holiday destinations. With our enhanced health and hygiene measures and onboard disinfection protocols, we’re making sure that nothing stands in the way of passengers making the most of their summer. We look forward to welcoming passengers back on board our new, green and ultra-efficient aircraft fleet.”



