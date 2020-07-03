Airline response to lifting of self-isolation to lower risk countries.

In response to the long awaited announcement on lifting the 14 day self-isolation for arrivals from lower risk countries, The Board of Airline Representatives in the UK (BAR UK) welcomes a more pragmatic approach replacing a blanket quarantine, thereby enabling the restart and recovery of the aviation sector and subsequent vital boost to the UK’s economic recovery.





Dale Keller, chief executive of BAR UK said “The list of exempted countries is what everyone is eagerly waiting for and what we need is clear and concise requirements following a period of short notice interventions that were often drip fed through to the industry and public. Lifting quarantine and revising the FCO travel advice, combined with the enhanced health measures employed throughout the passenger journey, is finally allowing the airline industry to safely welcome back passengers with their wellbeing and confidence as our top priorities.



This week the EU issued its own list recommending the lifting of travel restrictions from over 40 member states and third countries and we believe that there is no reason the whole of the UK should not reopen to at least that number of initial countries given the multi-layered risk mitigation measures now in place. Every day that overseas markets are closed is costing the UK heavily in lost jobs, collapsing trade and negative social impacts, and we urge the UK Government to continually review and expand the list countries as soon as the criteria is met.”



