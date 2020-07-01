Wizz Air jetting off from Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Doncaster Sheffield Airport is pleased to announce that following the relaxation of travel restrictions Wizz Air will be restarting operations from DSA today, 1st July, with the first flights expected to Riga, Krakow, Vilnius and Bucharest .





Wizz Air is DSA’s largest airline, having operated from the airport for over a decade, with flights starting in 2006.



Wizz Air serves a number of popular European cities and holiday destinations with low cost fares. It is anticipated that more of these will soon be added to the list of available flights from DSA, as the­­ Government and Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) relax current legislation and restrictions on international travel.



Dee Thomas, Director of Operations at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, said “We’re so happy to welcome back Wizz Air passengers to DSA, getting their holiday and travel plans back on track.



“Wizz is a valued partner of Doncaster Sheffield Airport and we are proud to be one of their UK bases. We celebrated 4 million passengers last year and look forward to welcoming many more now that operations have restarted.”



DSA remained fully operation during the Coronavirus pandemic, continuing its freight activities, including the delivery of perishable goods and personal protective equipment, however Wizz Air passengers will be the first to return to the airport, to be followed by TUI passengers next month.



The safety and well-being of customers and colleagues is the number one priority at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, that continues to strictly follow all guidance from Public Health England and the relevant authorities. Personal protective equipment packs including the below will on sale for £5 on entry to the airport. These will include 2 face masks, 2 packs of anti-bacterial wipes, and 2 sets of Vinyl gloves.



Safety measures within the terminal building include social distancing, the use of safety screens, hand sanitiser stations and an enhanced cleaning program. Passengers and staff will be asked to wear face coverings at the airport and to follow the up to date public information displays.



Wizz Air’s flight timetable will be within strict adherence to government advice. Customers with existing bookings will be able to travel, and those wishing to book a holiday are able to do so.



