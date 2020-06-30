Let’s give each other “A Little Respect” says London City Airport in new passenger video

The video focuses on how London City will offer safe, careful and speedy journeys to customers as more domestic and European flights return, with Loganair, Eastern Airways, KLM and British Airways CityFlyer all scheduled over the next month.
The airport has taken inspiration from synth-pop duo Erasure and is encouraging everyone to show one another “A Little Respect” to create a friendly and welcoming atmosphere at the capital’s most central airport.
Alison FitzGerald, COO of London City Airport said: “We want to reassure passengers that it is safe to travel and I hope this video allows them to understand the measures we have taken to protect their health and wellbeing.
“We also hope to demonstrate that, despite additional safety measures, the uniquely important aspects of the customer experience at City have not changed at all. We will still be able offer the fastest airport experience in London and our staff will continue to welcome our customers in a warm, kind and respectful East London way.”
The video can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RG0oFeIhDgM
