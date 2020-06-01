Helsinki Airport receives an esteemed airport industry award: Best Airport in Northern Europe

Passengers selected Helsinki Airport as the Best Airport in Northern Europe for the fourth time already in the international airport service survey conducted by Skytrax.

Amongst airports of a similar size, Helsinki placed 2nd overall in the 20 to 30-million passenger category and was the best in Europe for this section of the survey.





Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said: "Year-on-year, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport maintains a strong global position amongst the top-20 airports worldwide, and it is not surprising that it has once again been acknowledged by customers as the best in Northern Europe."



- We are very happy with the recognition from Skytrax as a demonstration of Helsinki Airport’s ability to succeed in international competition. It gives us a strong foundation for future endeavours when air traffic begins to recover from the coronavirus crisis, says Ulla Lettijeff, Airport Director of Helsinki Airport at Finavia.



Lettijeff wishes to thank the entire airport staff for this recognition.



- All in all, approximately 1,500 companies and organisations operate at Helsinki Airport, employing over 20,000 people in total. All of them participate in the creation of smooth service appreciated by the customers. This is one of Helsinki Airport’s strongest advantages and helps it to stand out from the other airports in the world. We’re in a good place to move forward, she says.



For the past couple of years, Finavia has been investing heavily in developing the customer experience in close cooperation with the companies and authorities operating at the airport.



As an example, Lettijeff mentions the extensive Finavia Academy training programme aimed at providing a harmonised travel experience throughout the airport’s service path. In particular, the training focuses on improved cooperation between the various actors and creating good morale. Committed personnel is one of the most important success factors.



- The Skytrax award is not just a coincidence. Developing customer experience is at the core of Finavia’s strategy. Furthermore, everyone working at Helsinki Airport shares the ambitious goal to provide world-class services, Lettijeff says.



The Skytrax survey is a global passenger survey measuring the service level of airports, covering more than 550 airports around the world. The passengers evaluate the service and product level of airports throughout the entire passenger path from the terminal entrance until their seat in the airplane. The current survey covers the six-month period from September 2019 to February 2020.



