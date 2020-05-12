Finavia expands the use of masks at its airports: The safety of passengers and personnel is of utmost importance

Going forward, the use of mouth-nose protectors is required of all airport employees who work in the customer interface. In addition, Finavia strongly recommends that passengers use a mask as they move about the airport.





“Now that Finland is gradually easing the coronavirus-related restrictions, Finavia turns its gaze to the future as well. We are preparing ourselves for the return of air traffic carefully and gradually. We have already implemented various coronavirus-related measures at our airports and, if necessary, we are ready to adapt our instructions quickly. Right now, we are expanding the use of masks to protect passengers and employees,” says Helsinki Airport Director Ulla Lettijeff from Finavia.



Lettijeff continues by explaining that the company wants to do its best to make sure that air passengers feel safe as they arrive at Finavia’s airports.



“We kindly ask passengers to use their own mask whenever they move about the airport. Please acquire a suitable mask as you prepare for your journey. At this moment, we have also reserved a limited number of mouth-nose protectors which we can provide, upon request, to those passengers who do not yet have their own mask. Airport employees have already had access to masks but, going forward, Finavia is requiring the use of a mask in customer service tasks at all workstations that do not have a separate protective plastic barrier.”



Finavia is offering one batch of mouth-nose protectors to the companies at the airports that work in the customer interface and requires the companies to take care of protecting their employees independently after that.



How travelling is safeguarded at Finavia airports

Finavia’s coronavirus-related communications began online already in January. The first coronavirus-related measures were implemented at the airports in early February 2020. Finavia’s employees meet passengers at the airports to remind them of the instructions and how to act properly at the airport. The instructions may change quickly as the coronavirus situation evolves.



Hand hygiene: Hand sanitiser is available at customer service points and security control. Information about hand hygiene is distributed to passengers inside the terminals and for employees via internal channels.



Safe distance: Passengers are reminded to keep a safe distance with tape markings and authorities’ instructions. Airport buses only transport 50% of the normal number of passengers. At Helsinki Airport, domestic and international passengers have separate routes until further notice.



Protection of passengers and employees: Transparent protective plastic barriers in customer service points. Mouth-nose protector obligation for customer service employees and mask recommendation for passengers. In addition, a batch of protectors is available for passengers.



Cleaning: Intensified cleaning and disinfection of contact surfaces in terminals. Intensified cleaning schedule of security bins.



Quarantine instructions: Announcements about the quarantine and authorities’ material is made available. Support for the health authorities’ information point and symptom screening.



Electronic check-in in advance: We recommend that passengers complete their check-in online before they arrive to the airport. Only every other check-in machine is in use at Helsinki Airport to ensure safe distances.



Security control: To reduce contact, we recommend that customers minimise the amount of hand baggage. In addition, we kindly ask passengers to note the instructions on how to pack electronic devices.



Parking, public transport and picking up passengers: Passengers are requested to use a taxi or their own car as they arrive to or leave the airport. Trains and buses do not stop at Helsinki Airport for the time being. Terminal 2 at Helsinki Airport is reserved for departing and arriving passengers only. People dropping someone off at the airport in their own car are requested to drop the passengers off in front of Terminal 2 and leave the area as quickly as possible. Those picking someone up are asked to park their car in parking hall P3 and wait for the passengers in their car or at the arrivals hall in Terminal 1 which currently has no traffic.



