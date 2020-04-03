LATAM reduces operations by 95% in April

LATAM Airlines Group also announces Roberto Alvo’s new appointment as CEO, as well as Enrique Cueto’s appointment as board member by the Board of Directors

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and its affiliates (‘LATAM’) announced a 95% reduction in operations during April 2020, in light of border closures and lower demand due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. Measures will be evaluated on an ongoing basis based on travel restrictions imposed by different countries, as well as demand.





Passenger operations during April 2020 International flights:

• LATAM Airlines Group will not operate flights to or from Europe during the month of April.

• LATAM Airlines Group and LATAM Airlines Brazil will operate limited frequencies respectively between Santiago/SCL and São Paulo/GRU, from Santiago to Miami and Los Angeles, as well as from São Paulo to Miami and New York.





Domestic flights: • In Brazil, LATAM Airlines Brazil will continue flying to 39 destinations with reduced frequencies, connecting its São Paulo (Guarulhos and Congonhas), Brasília and Fortaleza hubs.

• In Chile, LATAM Airlines Group will maintain reduced frequencies to 13 of its 16 destinations, temporarily suspending flights to Rapa Nui, Castro and Osorno.

• The operations of LATAM’s affiliates in Peru, Argentina, Colombia and Ecuador remain suspended due to national government restrictions.



Cargo operations during April 2020

The operation of LATAM’s cargo affiliates has not been limited in the same way by border closures and travel restrictions. To support imports, exports and the transport of vital goods in Latin America, LATAM Airlines Group is increasing the capacity of its cargo fleet (in available ton kilometers – ATKs) by more than 15%. This includes an increase from 21 to 26 weekly flights between South America and the United States, a 20% rise in cargo operations between South America and Europe, as well as the operation of passenger aircraft for select cargo-only services.



New CEO and change to board of directors

As previously communicated, Roberto Alvo assumed the role of CEO of LATAM Airlines Group on 1st April, 2020. Alvo has been part of the group for 19 years, holding leadership positions in areas including the international passenger business, cargo, fleet, planning and development, finance and most recently, he served as Chief Commercial Officer. Alvo holds a civil engineering degree from Chile’s Universidad Católica and an MBA from IMD in Lausanne, Switzerland.



Likewise, former CEO, Enrique Cueto, was named by the Board of Directors as a new LATAM Airlines Group board member, replacing Juan José Cueto, who stepped down on 1st April. A new Board of Directors must be selected at the company’s next ordinary shareholders meeting.



