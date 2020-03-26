Wizz Air temporarily reduces London Luton operations

Wizz Air has announced that, as a result of travel restrictions introduced by governments across Europe, the airline has temporarily suspended a number of its London Luton routes, effective from today until 1 May 2020. A limited service is to be operated by Wizz Air at London Luton to facilitate the repatriation of customers.





It is with great regret that the airline has reached this decision, which reflects the widespread and unprecedented disruption to both the Wizz Air network and the entire global air transport system, as governments enforce travel bans to contain the spread of COVID-19.



The airline understands that these flight cancellations will cause significant disruption, and the WIZZ team is doing everything possible to try to minimise the negative impact on customers.



Passengers who booked directly on wizzair.com or via the airline’s mobile app will be informed of flight suspensions via e-mail and automatically refunded 120% of the original fare as airline credit, which can be used in the next 24 months towards future Wizz Air flights. Alternatively, impacted passengers can choose a cash refund for 100% of the original fare and will be informed about the steps for a bank transfer or transfer to a bank card in a separate e-mail. Passengers who made their bookings via travel agencies – including online travel agencies – should get in touch with the company from which they purchased their tickets.



The airline sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused by these unfortunately unavoidable cancellations, and assures that the safety, health and wellbeing of WIZZ passengers and crew remains the top priority. WIZZ sincerely thanks all its loyal customers for their patience during these challenging and unprecedented times, and looks forward to welcoming passengers on board again soon.



