Wizz Air automates credit refunds for cancelled flights

Wizz Air announced today that it has automated its refund process for cancelled flights by automatically uploading 120% of the original fare in airline credit to affected customers’ WIZZ accounts. This measure has been introduced due to the significantly higher volume of cancelled flights following the travel restrictions imposed to limit the spread of COVID-19.





Following the introduction of this new automated refund process, the airline will temporarily disable its online claims form until 14 April 2020, to ensure it can efficiently handle the increased number of cancellations. Wizz Air would like to reassure that all affected customers will still be eligible for a full cash refund for their cancelled flight(s) if manually selected, and refunds will be processed as soon as possible.



Where possible, customers are advised to use Wizz Air’s self-service platforms, accessible through email, to minimise the traffic to WIZZ’s call centres, which are receiving a high number of customer calls at this time.



As a priority, Wizz Air is also currently in the process of developing automated cash refunds for travel agencies. In the meantime, passengers who have experienced cancellations and booked through a travel agency should contact the company from which they purchased their tickets; and travel agencies should contact the Wizz Air call centre on behalf of those passengers to request the relevant refunds.



Wizz Air apologises for the inconvenience caused by the travel bans and the resulting flight cancellations and assures its passengers that handling claims remains a top priority.



