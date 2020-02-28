LATAM and Delta to offer reciprocal frequent flyer benefits with loyalty programme agreement

Over 30 million LATAM Pass members will be able to earn and redeem miles on Delta flights to more than 300 destinations worldwide, starting 1st April, 2020

LATAM Airlines Group announced today that it has signed a loyalty programme agreement with Delta that will enable reciprocal frequent flyer benefits, starting 1st April, 2020.





Once the agreement is implemented, LATAM Pass members will be able to accrue and redeem miles on Delta flights across its network of over 300 destinations worldwide. Likewise, Delta SkyMiles members will be able to earn and use miles on LATAM flights to 145 destinations in 26 countries across five continents. The carriers are also working to expand reciprocal lounge access benefits to more airports in the Americas and establish mutual top tier recognition during the first half of 2020.



“With this frequent flyer agreement and codeshares, LATAM and its affiliates can now offer customers some of the first tangible benefits that the framework agreement with Delta promises to deliver,” said Roberto Alvo, Chief Commercial Officer, LATAM Airlines Group. “Today, customers can already take advantage of industry leading connectivity between North and South America, as we continue to advance on our path to creating the best passenger experience and route network on the continent.”



From 27th February 2020, LATAM customers can purchase flights covered by the codeshares between Delta and LATAM Airlines Peru (for flights operating from 29th March, 2020) and LATAM Airlines Ecuador (for flights operating from 15th March, 2020) respectively, offering up to 74 onward routes in the United States and Canada. Delta passengers can also buy flights covered by the codeshares with LATAM’s affiliates in Peru, Ecuador and Colombia, offering up to 51 onward routes in South America.



New LATAM Airlines Brazil-Delta codeshare:

LATAM Airlines Brazil has also signed a codeshare agreement with Delta that will come into effect during the first half of 2020, subject to regulatory approval. LATAM Airlines Brazil’s ‘LA’ code will be added to Delta flights from New York/JFK, Miami, Boston and Orlando to up to 65 onward routes in the United States and Canada. Likewise, Delta’s ‘DL’ code will be added to LATAM Airlines Brazil flights from São Paulo/GRU and Rio de Janeiro/GIG to up to 37 onward routes in Brazil.



These changes are part of the ongoing work to implement the framework agreement announced by LATAM and Delta in September 2019, which includes a proposed strategic alliance between the carriers’ route networks, providing customers with a seamless travel experience and industry leading connectivity in the Americas, serving over 435 destinations worldwide.



