New Teesside Airport routes now on sale

Five new regional services operated by Flybe franchise partner, Eastern Airways, from Teesside International Airport are now available for booking through to 24th October 2020 at www.flybe.com or through travel agents and other booking sites.





Flights to Belfast City, Dublin and Southampton start on Monday 9th March, London City on Monday 27th April and fans of the Isle of Man TT will be able to fly direct to the Isle of Man over the duration of the races from 30th May. These five new routes are in addition to the other new route to Cardiff from Teesside Airport that is already on sale and starts today (Monday 10th February 2020).



Tony Burgess, Managing Director of Eastern Airways’ said: “We are proud to be expanding our network from Teesside to popular destinations such as Belfast City, Dublin and London City, which echoes the importance of delivering regional connectivity. The affordable fares show we are committed to delivering a cost effective, speedy and efficient service to both business and leisure passengers.”



Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, added: “I am delighted to announce that tickets are now on sale. Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool are once again connected to all four corners of the UK and Ireland. These amazing prices, I’m sure, will be hugely popular with local people and business.” Fares on the new Teesside routes, along with the existing Aberdeen service, are available from £69 one way, including taxes and charges as well as complimentary snacks and refreshments, and where applicable, lounge access or fast track security.



