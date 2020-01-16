Finnair unveils special edition amenity kit for Chinese New Year

Finnair has unveiled a special edition of its eco-friendly amenity kits for Business Class customers to mark Chinese New Year.

In a marked departure from the airline’s famous blue colour scheme, the kits feature a dramatic eye-catching red and gold jacquard weave design, and continue the airline’s longstanding partnership with Finnish design experts Marimekko.





The special limited edition kits include products from L:A Bruket, the iconic Swedish natural and organic skincare brand.



And as a leader in sustainable aviation, Finnair is constantly looking at ways to reduce single use plastics. The launch of the new amenity kits represents another significant step towards achieving these goals.



David Kondo, Finnair Head of Cabin Interior Development, said: "We wanted to introduce a special edition version to celebrate this time of year, so there is something new and fresh for our frequent flyers.



“As Finnair and L:A Bruket are both Nordic brands that value sustainability we view this as a great initiative to increase the appeal of our amenity kit. We're also linking the lounge and in-flight experience for our customers as well as offering organic and natural L:A Bruket products both on the ground and in the air.”



The specially designed kits are part of Finnair’s commitment to reducing plastic waste by 4,500 kg per year through its new eco-friendly amenity kit range.



All Finnair’s Business Class amenity kits contain almond or coconut lip care, chamomile or lavender facial cream lightbioplastic toothbrush containing cornstarch and ear plugs.



Finnair flies up to seven times daily from London Heathrow to Helsinki, where passengers can enjoy quick and convenient connections, from as few as 35 minutes, to destinations across Asia and the Far East.



The airline’s fleet of new, state-of-the-art A350 aircraft provide passengers with unparalleled levels of comfort and spacious cabins with the carrier’s famed Nordic design and contemporary style, on select flights.



