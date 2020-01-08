LATAM receives two global awards for flight punctuality

LATAM Airlines, Latin America’s leading airline group, is delighted to announce that it has won two global awards for punctuality, in less than one week. The airline was awarded first place for punctuality globally, according to the annual On-Time Performance (OTP) report compiled by Cirium, expert consultants in the analysis of travel data. In addition, the global travel data provider OAG (Official Airline Guide) has placed LATAM Airlines at the top of its 2020 Punctuality List, in the Mega Airlines category.





“These awards are the result of a team focused on improving the punctuality of each of the 1,300 flights we operate daily. Achieving such important status in these rankings is an incentive to continue striving to provide an excellent travel experience to our customers,” said Enrique Cueto, CEO of the LATAM Group.



More than 86% punctuality across the entire network

The Cirium study, which has been conducted worldwide for the last 11 years, gathers information from more than 600 sources and analyses more than 100,000 daily flights, airports and airlines. According to this year’s report, LATAM Airlines Group was on-time or ahead of schedule 86.7% of the time across 145 destinations in 26 countries.



“This achievement is the result of systematic work to consistently better our processes and ensure that punctuality is a top priority across the entire company”, said Hernán Pasman, Vice President of Operations and Maintenance, LATAM Airlines Group. “This report also challenges us to continue working hard to remain the most punctual airline in the world and to fulfill our commitment to each of the 72 million people we carry each year.”



