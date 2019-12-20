Wizz Air takes off from Edinburgh Airport

Wizz Air, Europe’s greenest airline and the largest low-cost carrier in Central and Eastern Europe, launches flights from Edinburgh Airport to four popular destinations in Eastern Europe this week, with celebrations taking place at Edinburgh Airport for the inaugural flight to Hungary’s capital, Budapest.





This December, Wizz Air connects Edinburgh Airport with Warsaw and Gdańsk in Poland, Budapest in Hungary and Bucharest in Romania. Passengers wishing to explore these vibrant cities can book tickets on wizzair.com and on the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting from just £12.99*.



Whether you want to immerse yourself in the rich history of Warsaw and Gdańsk in Poland, wander along the picturesque Danube River in Budapest or enjoy the trendy nightlife scene in the Romanian capital of Bucharest, Wizz Air is now making it easier and more affordable to discover these unique cities from Scotland’s capital.



These new services will see an increase in capacity of almost 250,000 seats on Wizz Air’s Scottish routes in 2020. Wizz Air’s low-fare network now connects UK passengers on 103 routes in 27 countries.



Owain Jones, Managing Director of Wizz Air UK, said: “We are delighted to be offering our Scottish customers the chance to travel on our low-fare network to four fantastic destinations in Eastern Europe. Not only will customers discover the unique history, architecture, food and nightlife of Warsaw, Gdańsk, Budapest and Bucharest, but will also enjoy exceptional value-for-money on these flights. We look forward to welcoming passengers on board our young, green and ultra-efficient aircraft fleet.”



Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: “It’s exciting to welcome another new airline to Edinburgh Airport, especially one like Wizz Air which has one of the youngest and most efficient aircraft fleet in the industry. Yet again we are offering choice to passengers, giving them the ability to look at new destinations and new routes and explore the world. We also look forward to welcoming visitors from Eastern Europe and showing them what Edinburgh and Scotland has to offer, from historical sites, fantastic history and some of our finest whiskies, to a burgeoning FinTech industry and some of the best universities in the world.”



