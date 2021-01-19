WTTC welcomes President Biden, Vice President Harris, and the new incoming administration

Gloria Guevara, WTTC President & CEO, said: “The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) warmly welcomes the Biden-Harris inauguration in what will be a pivotal first year in office. WTTC looks forward to working with the incoming administration to help revive the struggling Travel & Tourism sector.





“President Biden has already long-demonstrated a deep understanding and appreciation of our sector through his steadfast commitment and support, as Vice President under President Obama.



“His expertise led to the establishment of Brand USA, the game-changing Global Entry programme, and the Travel & Tourism Advisory Board, that was developed to support Travel & Tourism, a sector which has been a pillar to the U.S. economy for many years.



“As one of the most diverse sectors, employing people from all socio-economic backgrounds regardless of age, gender or ethnicity, and where more than 50% are women, WTTC also welcomes the historic appointment of Kamala Harris, the first ever female Vice President in U.S. history.



“Our 2020 Economic Impact Report shows how crucial the Travel & Tourism sector will be to kicking start the US economy. The sector contributed 8.6% towards the U.S. economy, more than $1.8bn in GDP, and supported more than 10% of all jobs in 2019.



“We look forward to working closely with the new administration as we tackle together the significant challenges ahead. Whilst Travel & Tourism has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, it also remains incredibly resilient.



“The President, Vice President and whole administration can count on the support of the global Travel & Tourism private sector as a major ally which will provide a significant boost to both the U.S. and worldwide economic revival.”



