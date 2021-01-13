WTTC releases Mental Health Guidelines to aid the recovery of Travel & Tourism

Investment in mental health promotes good business and greater profitability

Travel & Tourism is key to maintaining mental well-being

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has launched its new mental health guidelines for the Travel & Tourism sector, which have been compiled to aid businesses of all sizes to support the mental health of their employees.





The Mental Health Guidelines build on the Diversity & Inclusion Guidelines released by WTTC in 2020, going one step deeper to focus on mental wellbeing. It will help businesses better prepare for the recovery period following the COVID-19 crisis, and will ensure that as the sector rebuilds, it comes back stronger and better than before.



The guidelines come at a time when mental health could not be more important. With lockdowns, quarantines, job losses and uncertainty looming larger than ever all against the backdrop of winter, it is crucial that mental health support is given space in the conversations around recovery.



Research from the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) showed that more than one in 10 people (95%) feel that poor mental health affects their performance at work, while 85% say it is difficult to concentrate when struggling with poor mental health, and 64% feel that it takes them longer to complete tasks.



Furthermore, research conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed a US$4 return in improved health and productivity, for every US$1 investment in improved treatment for common mental disorders.



WTTC compiled these guidelines, with the advice of leading health authorities and private sector leaders, to aid the Travel & Tourism sector. Maintenance of and support for good mental health should be part of an organisation’s culture and strategy.



The Mental Health Guidelines are divided into four pillars:

1. Developing a Supportive System

2. Creating Safe Spaces

3. Supporting an Agile System

4. Exemplifying Support for Good Mental Health



Examples of the guidelines include:

• Provide appropriate mental health support within the organisational structure to the extent possible. This could include access to professional and specialised support through the local health authority and/or the business itself.

• Develop leave policies that offer equivalent time off and/or concessions for mental health and physical health, without prejudice.

• Develop feedback systems that allow employees to share if and how the current systems are working well and not working well to meet staff needs.

• Foster an environment that respects the value of wellbeing, at all levels of the organisation, and does not ostracise those with mental health conditions whether common or less common.

• Consider incorporating intentional wellness elements in the design of new buildings, offices, locations, and/or spaces, where possible.

• Engage with like-minded businesses and associations to share best practice and improve support for and awareness of mental health.



Gloria Guevara, President & CEO, WTTC said: “WTTC is proud to release these important high-level guidelines focusing on mental wellbeing, which will help Travel & Tourism businesses of all kinds and their employees.



“The sector employs people from all socio-economic backgrounds regardless of age, gender or ethnicity, almost 50% of whom are women and up to 30% youths. After nearly a full year of insecurity and hardship that has come from the COVID-19 pandemic, the time could not be more appropriate to invest in the mental well-being of this sector.



“Furthermore, throughout its very nature, the Travel & Tourism sector is one that brings joy to people of all walks of life, therefore it makes perfect sense for the sector to reflect these values within the workplace as well. We look forward to seeing these guidelines make real change within the workforce.”



According to WTTC’s 2020 Economic Impact Report, during 2019, Travel & Tourism supported one in 10 jobs (330 million total), made a 10.3% contribution to global GDP, and generated one in four of all new jobs.



