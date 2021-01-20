Warwick Conferences starts 2021 with gold sustainability status

Warwick Conferences has been commended for its ‘outstanding approach to sustainability’ after achieving the prestigious ECOSmart Gold Status by Greengage Solutions.





Receiving the gold award, Warwick Conferences demonstrated high standards of environmental sustainability. ECOSmart Gold Status is an industry standard accreditation, awarded to hotels and meeting venues that can demonstrate an eco-friendly approach in five key areas. Venues are judged on their energy and water conservation, waste management and recycling, rooms and facilities, food and beverage, and corporate and social responsibility pledges.



Over the last two years, Warwick Conferences has developed a number of initiatives to ensure its delegates can enjoy their stay sustainably. Visitors who use electric vehicles can take advantage of free charging points, while all windows are energy efficient to reduce the need for artificial lighting and heating.



75% of the dishes produced by Warwick Conferences are freshly prepared from unprocessed ingredients, while no fish is served from Marine Conservation Society’s ‘avoid’ list. The team also collaborates closely with suppliers to share its vision, supporting them to achieve their own sustainability objectives.



Commenting on achieving the gold award, Warwick Conferences’ Director Paul Bartlett, commented: “Sustainability has always been a primary objective for Warwick Conferences, and we have been striving to ensure our facilities meet the high standards we set ourselves. Thanks to the hard work of our facilities team, we are thrilled to have received gold status by Greengage Solutions.”



Warwick Conferences continues to follow the current Government guidelines and is open for virtual meetings and conferences. Throughout the pandemic, Warwick Conferences has worked to ensure its facilities are safe, adapting to guidelines to create a comfortable and engaging meeting environment.



