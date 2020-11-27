VOK DAMS China produces Roadshow for the Porsche Taycan Space

The experts for events and live-marketing are responsible for the production of the Porsche Taycan Space, a Porsche pop-up store opened to the public and to VIPs in Jinan, Hangzhou and Chengdu in China. The roadshow runs until the end of the year with eight days at each venue.





Highlight is Porsche's first fully electric sports car, the Porsche Taycan, which was first launched last year at the International Autoshow in China. The Taycan Space allows visitors to experience the fascination of the electric sports car on an area of approx. 250 square meters. The pop-up store impresses with its open, modern interior design and its eye-catching, stylish media presentation, both reflecting Porsche’s positioning as a luxury car brand.



The Porsche Taycan can be experienced physically in the space. The interior and exterior can be configured digitally according to individual preferences, presenting the individual Porsche Taycan to every visitor. With the Porsche Taycan speed module and racing simulator every user can experience the driving performance and not to forget the unique sound of Porsche’s first fully electric sports car. Visitors further can explore various color and material samples live or exchange with Porsche specialists and salespersons at each venue.



Dates and locations of the Porsche Taycan Space Roadshow are: Jinan, Shimao International Plaza: 17-25 October, Chengdu Silver Rock Plaza: 5-13 December and Hangzhou, Hubing Pedestrian Street: 19-27 December.



