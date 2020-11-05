Turkey Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA), the tourism promotion agency of Turkey, becomes a member of the world's leading tourism organizations

Turkey Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) which is responsible for the promotion and development of Turkey as a tourism brand, initiated its membership with leading tourism organizations in the world such as UNWTO, ICCA, ECM and Medcruise.





The first institution that TGA announced its membership to was the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). TGA, which is accepted as an "affiliate member" to UNWTO, the expert organization of the United Nations tasked with promoting responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism, will be able to benefit from all the information resources and cooperation opportunities of the organization.



Another membership of TGA is with ICCA (International Congress and Convention Association), one of the most important and largest organizations of congresses, conventions and the international meetings sector in the world. ICCA, which has more than 1,000 members, all of which operate in the meeting and congress sector in 90 countries, is one of the most important structures in this sector with its recognition in the global congress market, business and information sharing and widespread communication network.



TGA joined the European Tourism Cities Federation of ECM (European Cities Marketing) with 110 members representing 100 European cities in 32 countries as a Board Member and will represent Turkey in this major organization to which city tourism offices with headquarters in Europe as well as convention and visitors bureaus are members of.



The last institution that TGA announced its membership with is MedCruise (The Association of Mediterranean Cruise Ports). Established in 1996 with an agreement for cooperation between 16 ports in seven different countries with the mission to promote the cruise industry



in the Mediterranean and neighboring seas, MedCruise today represents more than 140 ports and 34 private memberships in 21 countries in Africa, Asia and Europe.



