Theresa Villiers MP to speak at major events summit 2020

The Rt Hon Theresa Villiers MP, Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Events (APPG) will be speaking at the Major Events Summit, which takes place on 2nd December.

During her session Theresa will be interviewed by Sir Gerald Howarth, former MP for Aldershot and President of the British Air Display Association, on her objectives and vision for the recently re-established APPG.





The APPG are due to hold their first formal meeting on 8th December, following which they will produce their proposed plan of work for the coming year.



