The CEO of MyCEB triumphs as ICCA’s Asia Pacific Board of Directors Representative

Dato’ Sri Abdul Khani Daud, the CEO of Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) continues to thrive victoriously with his remarkable leadership by his most recent appointment as the Asia Pacific Board of Directors Representative (for the year 2020 - 2022) in regards to the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) Board of Directors 2020. The result for this candidacy was called at the 59th (Virtual) General Assembly of ICCA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Monday 19 October 2020.





“I fully understand that this BOD position is a volunteer leadership and I am here with my experience to bring us all together under the ICCA Asia Pacific. Let us focus on the sustainable growth of the region and increase benefits to the ICCA members.” says Dato’ Sri Khani.



With a record of winning numerous honours and awards during his service, Dato’ Sri Khani caries a mission to bring the voice of Asia Pacific membership to the ICCA global Board of Directors which include encouraging ICCA to invest more towards the Asia Pacific Region while undertaking a strategic market intelligence study for Asia Pacific.



“Even though I am new to this large ICCA family, however I am not a total stranger to the business events industry as in the year 2017, I was appointed as one of the Board of Directors of MyCEB while holding the position as Deputy Director General of Tourism Malaysia.” continued Dato’ Sri Khani.



The appointment awarded is incredibly momentous for Malaysia to have a representative for this prestigious position as the responsibility carried is equally significant in ensuring a global community for the meetings industry whilst enabling its members to generate and maintain significant competitive advantage.



“I sincerely thank you for your support and I surely look forward to driving the industry towards a more sustainable yet dynamic future and provide more opportunity to the citizens of each country. Let us Rebuild Confidence and BE Greater, Together.” thanked Dato’ Sri Khani to the ICCA global community.



