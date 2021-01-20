TCEB’s 5 Strategies to boost International Exhibitions in 2021

TCEB aims to be more segmented in its international exhibition promotion in 2021 giving high priority to 12 key industries to strengthen national development and put emphasize on Asian market. It expects to work with 58 potential international exhibitions and generate 23 billion baht revenue for the country’s MICE industry.





Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, President, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB, said TCEB’s international exhibition promotion for 2021 comprises five strategies and focuses on attracting and supporting trade shows in 12 key industries in line with the government's economic policy. The strategies are planned to support 58 international exhibitions in 2021, which comprise 44 existing shows and 14 new ones. These shows are involved in such key industries as smart electronics, defence industry, digital industry, integrated medical service industry, and biofuel & biochemical industry. It is estimated that these international events will generate 23 billion baht in revenue to the national economy.



TCEB will also support new norm exhibitions to align with new health and safety measures.



The mentioned five strategies are specific-approach in terms of industrial sector, source market and location, while online technology, as accelerated by the pandemic, is one core element. 1) Asia-centric approach to increase online and offline trade shows. Support packages are developed to attract exhibitors, organisers and visitors from Asian countries to maintain Thailand's position as a centre of international exhibitions in Asia. 2) Attracting new shows and clustering events, such as conventions and festivals whose content is aligned with the shows 3) Creating opportunities in potential region, for example, Thailand LOG-IN Events planned for Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). 4) Collaborating with government agencies to promote large-scale trade shows and conventions under "One Ministry, One Expo" concept. And 5) Promoting innovation and technology to enhance visitors' experience through an online platform, create business opportunities, and lower physical touching points at the shows.



Thai organisers are ready to collaborate with TCEB in driving the exhibition industry. They have been employing online technology to create business momentum during the pandemic and maximise it more in 2021.



Mr. Sanchai Noombunnam, Deputy Managing Director, Informa Markets (Thailand), said that Informa Markets has been utilising digital technology, such as a webinar, to promote new normal exhibitions which adhere to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). Public relations have also been conducted via online channels, including Facebook, e-newsletter, and LINE OA. The company successfully organised hybrid exhibitions which attracted over 2,500 visitors from various countries, including over 500 online business matchings in several industries.



Mr. Sakchai Pattarapreechakul, President, N.C.C. Exhibition Organizer Co., Ltd. (NEO), viewed that exhibition remains a key mechanism in linking the industries and driving the national economy even during the pandemic. As an international trade show organiser, the company has immersed technology and creativity to enhance the show's potential and unlimited access. "When we are back to normalcy after the pandemic, I am confident that online technology will be a key instrument in creating experiences for trade show participants and it will be an efficient platform for business network and connecting with buyers worldwide."



Mr. Kavin Kittiboonya, Managing Director, Kavin Intertrade Co., Ltd., stated that as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company adopted digital technology to serve as a window of opportunity for Thai exhibitors to meet overseas buyers. "In 2021, we will focus on hybrid exhibitions as we foresee that the COVID-19 is likely to continue while it will take time to manufacture an effective vaccine. Therefore, we plan to utilise the digital technology to benefit both international exhibitors interested in expanding in the Thai market but are restricted by the travel ban, and Thai exhibitors wishing to sell overseas."



Despite travel restrictions in 2020, hybrid exhibitions in Thailand generated 15,000 business matchings between Thai and Asian entrepreneurs. Twenty-four TCEB-supported international exhibitions attracted a combination of 133,259 Thai and overseas business people, generating 6,521 million baht in revenue to the country.



