New Covid-19 microsite evolves to respond to changing business travel climate

‘The aim is to give travel managers confidence to plan safely & successfully’

With countries around the world delivering a slew of new measures in response to the continuing Covid-19 pandemic, the challenge for travel managers lies in keeping up to date with the latest information.





Riskline’s comprehensive Covid-19 microsite, launched this summer, has been enhanced to ensure it continues to captures all the latest updates and government guidance all in one central hub, arming managers with the details and data they need to plan and manage travel with confidence.



The updates include:

• The microsite’s comprehensive country reports – covering over 220 countries and territories - have been updated to include rules on health and travel documentation, masks, and testing. This accompanies existing advice on what to expect when travelling including screening measures at airports and restrictions on public transport.

• Travel managers can navigate the new regional tiers introduced by many countries using an interactive map which delivers critical travel and security information detailed down to city level. This includes risk levels, travel restrictions, quarantine procedures, lockdown measures and other restrictions on movement.

• This hyperlocal approach will be supported by new regional COVID-19 reports for the USA, Canada, France, Spain, and Australia, scheduled for publication soon.

• A new quarantine tool for the United States allows users to check the quarantine rules before undertaking domestic travel in the USA.



As part of access to Riskline’s comprehensive Covid-19 microsite , travel managers also receive real time news alerts reporting the latest Covid-19 updates as they happen.



Suzanne Sangiovese, Commercial and Communications Director at Riskline, says: “By evolving our COVID-19 microsite to reflect the rapidly changing health, security, and travel environments around the world, we hope to support travel managers in what is an incredibly challenging time. The aim is to give them confidence to plan travel safely and successful.



“Capturing all the essential information in one place is a step towards enabling business travel to continue and to support organisations’ Duty of Care requirements. The enhanced microsite forms just one part of our ongoing and evolving coverage of the pandemic.”



Riskline’s Covid-19 microsite is available as a monthly subscription.



