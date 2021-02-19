Meetings Industry Association to host first virtual Connect event

The UK’s leading venues and booking agents will come together this March for the Meetings Industry Association’s (mia) first ever virtual edition in its award-winning Connect series.

The event, now in its seventh year, provides a unique platform for business meetings and events industry professionals to engage and build relations with agents while giving parties the chance to gain useful insights.





On Tuesday 2 March, the event will welcome guests into an online agent panel discussion, followed by valuable Q&A and virtual networking sessions to understand what agents are looking for from venues right now, who they should be targeting, and how the evolution of hybrid events is affecting future bookings and enquiries. A series of intimate discussions will also provide insight into how other venues and agencies are faring in the current climate, their plans for recovery and what their strategies are for tackling business in 2021.



The series will be fully virtual for the first time, providing opportunities to network, reconnect and forge valuable new connections in a more collaborative environment.



Confirmed agents so far include:

• Conference Care

• Inntel

• Top Banana

• Conference Venues CountryWide

• Sleek Events

• ExecSpace

• Tobook

• Miss London Concierge

• Conference People

• Hire Space

• Pandora Events

• Venue Queen Ltd

• Space Meetings & Events

• Ace Bookings

• Hotelres



Jane Longhurst, chief executive of the mia, said: “This is set to be a great event and a unique opportunity, after so much time spent apart, for agents and venues to reconnect or meet for the first time as we collaboratively plan for the future together. As the event evolves virtually for the first time, this has given us the chance to host more booking agents than ever before, which we know provides an invaluable opportunity for venues to gain this level of access and insight.”



The virtual event will take place from 10.30am to 1pm, with tickets priced at £45+ VAT for mia members and £100+ VAT for non-members.



