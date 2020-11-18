Master Innholders & St. Julian Scholar included in Walpole’s 2020 Power List

Stuart Johnson FIH MI, Knut Wylde FIH MI and Conor O’Leary SJS have been included in Walpole’s second annual Power List, which names 2020’s 50 most influential people in British luxury.

Released to mark the day the 19th British Luxury Awards would have taken place, The Power List celebrates the inspirational individuals within Walpole member brands who, despite enormous challenges throughout 2020, have continued to steer the luxury sector to success.





Highlighting his extraordinary career and hospitality expertise, Stuart Johnson FIH MI, managing director of Brown’s, has been listed as a ‘Guru’.



Following the property’s incredible support for the NHS and key workers, Knut Wylde FIH MI, general manager of The Berkeley, has been included in the ‘Heroes’ category of the annual list, which celebrates the individuals who reached out to their community, and supported frontline workers, the NHS, or the national effort during the early stages of the pandemic.



St. Julian Scholar Conor O’Leary has been named in the list’s ‘Taste Makers’ category. The managing director of Gleneagles has been celebrated for his great network and being an expert in his field who others look to for advice and inspiration.



On the announcement of the 2020 Power List, chairman of the Master Innholders David Morgan-Hewitt, said: “To have Master Innholders and hotel professionals recognised within the wider luxury sector, alongside highly acclaimed company, is a true testament to the incredible professionals we have working within hospitality. After what has been a devastatingly challenging year for our industry, I am thrilled to see members of the Master Innholders organisation awarded for their continual efforts to go above and beyond.”



Other hotel professionals included within the Power List are Francesca Lindberg, PR manager at The Hari; Julia Record, global director of communications & partnerships at Dorchester Collection; Debra Patterson, quality executive at The Savoy and Linda Plant, director of strategic relations at Edwardian Group, London.



