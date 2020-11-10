Londoners to lead travel outside of Europe, regardless of vaccine

75% of Londoners are happy to travel outside of Europe before the COVID vaccine is introduced, whilst 29% of the UK population will wait until the vaccine is available.

UK Travel Intelligence Report, the new body of research into travel in the COVID era, says 34% of UK travellers would travel to a destination where travel restrictions advise against visiting, if they “felt safe” or if the offer was attractive enough.





People in Wales, followed by those in Northern Ireland, are the most resistant to good offers and will follow the FCO advice with 79% and 73% respectively not travelling to a destination despite a luring offer. 44% of Londoners however, would.

In terms of holiday type, COVID has taken its toll on the cruise industry and all-inclusive hotels. Over a third of the UK population will be cruising less and over a fifth are no longer looking to book all-inclusive resorts. The new research also demonstrates the increasing interest in a special travel insurance, protecting against COVID-related cancellation and illness, with 76% looking to purchase or use. Likewise, anticipated domestic travel has seen an increase of 24% with the same percentage requiring accommodation with its own cooking facilities. As a result of the pandemic, 30% of people from Wales are now more likely to drive to their holiday destination compared to 18% of those from London.



Key COVID findings include:

• 68% of people said COVID had impacted the way in which they will travel in the future

• 29% of the UK population expect to travel abroad less

• 32% of the UK population will travel within Europe when a vaccine is available

• 42% of the UK population will travel within Europe in the next 12 months regardless of a vaccine

• 26% of the UK population will travel outside of Europe in the next 12 months regardless of a vaccine



The UK Travel Intelligence Report is the only UK benchmarking survey for 100+ destinations providing statistically significant consumer insight on destination perception, awareness and experience, defining a destination’s image and UK traveller profiles in the context of COVID. Compiled by LOTUS, the award-winning travel communications agency, and powered by Travellyze™, the UK Travel Intelligence Report helps define the future of travel with COVID-specific data.



“The UK Travel Intelligence Report allows the travel industry to navigate its recovery” explains Jules Ugo, CEO, LOTUS. “The pandemic has turned everything we knew about our audiences, market segmentation and demographics firmly on its head. Traveller sentiment, destination perception and accommodation attractiveness have all altered. Up to date intelligence is needed now more than ever to help ‘build back better’. Our insights offer detailed UK traveller profiles and big, destination-specific data from a cross representation of the UK market.



Internally, the intelligence aids decision making and budget allocation. For consumers, date-rooted strategies will bring more tailored messaging, relevant product development and meaningful, stand-out campaigns. We view intelligence as a recovery aid”.



The survey was carried out by a strategically representative cross section of the UK population (3,000 sample size) in September 2020. Through analysing traveller sentiment, aspiration and motivation to travel, opportunities for growth can be determined and 2021’s recovery strategies compiled.



