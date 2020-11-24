International Geothermal Association chooses The Hague for operational headquarter

The International Geothermal Association (IGA) has announced that it will move its operational headquarters to The Hague.

The move is a result of close collaboration between the IGA and The Hague Business Agency, which focuses on bringing international companies and organisations to The Hague.





The Hague Convention Bureau, which works in partnership with The Hague Business Agency expects the move to significantly increase events across the city in related sciences and sectors.



The Netherlands is a pioneer in geothermal solutions, particularly for greenhouse horticulture, as well as within the built environment. This move to The Hague represents an important development within the global strategic positioning of geothermal energy and its CO2-reducing climate objectives.



“This news represents significant additional value to The Hague’s Energy cluster, which will drive new business and events to the city,” comments Bas Schot, Head of The Hague Convention Bureau. “As a city famous for our association offering, we have the perfect infrastructure and expertise to host the IGA Headquarters and I look forward to welcoming them to The Hague.”



The IGA represents the global geothermal industry at international organisations such as the United Nations, the World Bank, the International Renewable Energy Agency and the International Energy Agency. The IGA is delighted to take a seat in the political capital of the Netherlands and be surrounded by embassies, industry partners and successful applications of geothermal energy.



Dr Marit Brommer, the Executive Director IGA said: “In the coming decade we will see the geothermal sector scale up to a mature energy provider that is able to offer a cost-effective, clean, baseload supply to its customers. With the Hague as our new seat, we can unleash the geothermal potential through building a global coalition of the willing that will drive standardisation, investment and sustainability goals.”



Saskia Bruines, Deputy Mayor of The Hague for Economy, International and Services, Municipality of The Hague said: “The Hague is proud to welcome the International Geothermal Association as part of our Impact Ecosystem, where we focus on the energy transition and solutions for a better and safer world. Companies and organisations that can strengthen the global energy transition are very welcome in The Hague. I encourage international organisations in our city and the conventional energy sector to partner with IGA. "



The IGA’s World Geothermal Congress is the association’s signature event to encourage, facilitate and promote the development of geothermal resources and innovative research in geothermal technologies. It is organised every three years, the 6th edition of the WGC was rescheduled to 2021 in Reykjavik, Iceland with the 2023 edition scheduled to take place in China. Attendance is usually approx. – 1300.



