Hospitality Professionals Association reacts to March furlough extension

Jane Pendlebury, the CEO of HOSPA, the Hospitality Professionals Association, shares her thoughts on how she sees it impacting the sector,

“The extension of the furlough scheme is, of course, very welcome news for the hospitality industry. However, I can’t help but feel it’s somewhat ominous. Does this mean that lockdown will be extended beyond 2nd December? I suspect so.





As a sector, we’ve been incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received from the Government. It’s served to keep many of us going through the most challenging of times.



But, despite this support, there are many previously viable businesses that have had to shut their doors for good. So, whilst we welcome the latest round of measures as a good thing, if lockdown is extended again there will inevitably be many more businesses that go under.



It goes without saying that, of course, we recognise the need to do whatever is necessary to counteract the virus and save lives, but the gradual disintegration of the hospitality industry, as venues survive one period of lockdown, but not the next, will have a huge knock-on effect. Hundreds of thousands of people’s livelihoods hinge on hospitality, and there is only so long that they can hold on.”



