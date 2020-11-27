Helping business travel manager to navigate England’s new regional Covid tiers

Business travel managers can navigate the England’s regional Covid tiers, announced yesterday, with Riskline’s comprehensive Covid-19 microsite.

The three different tier restrictions, set to come into force in England on Wednesday 2 December, will be detailed on a city by city basis along with their resulting impact on elements vital to travel managers such as risk levels, travel restrictions and other restrictions on movement. Travel managers can navigate the new regional tiers using an interactive map which delivers critical travel and security information detailed down to city level.



Suzanne Sangiovese, Commercial and Communications Director at Riskline, says: “The new local restrictions set to be introduced in England next week are highly localised with measures differing from city to city. We’ve captured the latest updates in one place to help travel managers determine how the regional Covid tiers will impact the health and safety of employees and their business travel. Our microsite is updated in real-time to ensure it contains the current and relevant information about the rapidly changing health, security, and travel environments around the world, supporting travel managers in what is an incredibly challenging time.”



As well as detailing the new measures set to come into force in England, Riskline’s Covid-19 microsite provides the wider global picture with comprehensive country reports – covering over 220 countries and territories. These have been recently updated to include rules on health and travel documentation, masks, and testing. This accompanies existing advice on what to expect when travelling including quarantine measures and impact on domestic travel. As part of access to Riskline’s comprehensive Covid-19 microsite, travel managers also receive real time news alerts reporting the latest Covid-19 updates as they happen.



