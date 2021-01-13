Good Travel Management partner with Diamond Air to provide access to Covid-19 testing, helping business travellers to travel safely.

Good Travel Management have partnered with Diamond Air to offer their customers access to a reliable, and fast, COVID-19 testing service which will help travellers to travel safely and reduce quarantine time when returning to England.

It comes following the update to the Government Advice on the 15th December with passengers arriving at England given the option to shorten the post-trip self-isolation period by up-to-half by providing a negative Covid-19 test result.





The partnership means Good Travel Management can provide a Home Test Kit through Diamond Air’s Safe Travel solution, meaning the travellers sample will then be analysed by one of the governments approved “test to release” providers and a results certificate emailed to the traveller, in PDF format, to be used before onward travel. Diamond Air work with YourGeneHealth, Chronomics and Synlab all of which are approved government lab test providers and are all MHRA authorised, PHR approved and carry the CE mark for quality and safety. Partnering with multiple approved providers ensures that there is enough testing capacity when demand is at its peak.



Through Diamond Air and Good Travel Management, a range of pre-travel testing options can be obtained by clients at a reduced pricing, from the “Home Test” where results can be obtained 48 hours from the time the sample is collected, through to an in-clinic “express test” with a 4-12 hour turnaround time, meaning travellers can maximise safety and wellbeing, whilst continuing to operate their business travel activities.



“We welcome our partnership with Good Travel Management and hope that by offering their clients a fast, and reliable, Covid-19 testing service we can instil Travel confidence and alleviate any concerns for when they return to travelling” – Paul Simmons , Head of Operations, Diamond Air International



“The ability to travel, or reduce length of quarantine, based on Covid-19 test results, will be around for a while. That’s why it’s essential that we provide our clients with access to a quick, and dependable, Covid-19 Testing service through our partnership with Diamond Air International” David North, Development Director, Good Travel Management



