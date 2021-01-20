FESTIVE ROAD launches “FESTIVE ROAD FOR GOOD”

THE CONSULTING FUND THAT GIVES BACK TO CHARITIES

FESTIVE ROAD, the global consultancy on a mission to create better travel and meetings management, today launched FESTIVE ROAD FOR GOOD, a fund that registered charities and other non-profit organisations can draw down on to improve their travel and meeting programmes.





The fund can be used for any of the FESTIVE ROAD consulting services.



Managing partner Caroline Strachan said, “Each day, in every interaction, our mission for better travel and meetings management drives and inspires us. We love the difference we can make, in partnership with our clients, and are taking this one step further with the launch of FESTIVE ROAD FOR GOOD to support charities throughout the world. In 2020 we were reminded of the vital role the charity and non-profit sector plays in supporting all our communities. FESTIVE ROAD FOR GOOD is our small way of giving back to those organisations and our industry.”



Interested travel managers of charitable or non-profit organisations are asked to get in touch with FESTIVE ROAD at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. explaining what they do and what support they would like, so that the team can assess how the consulting fund can help. Applications from organisations who have provided support during the pandemic will be prioritised.



