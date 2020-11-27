Event specialists connect to make virtual conferences more sociable

Team Challenge Company, one of the UK’s largest independent corporate team building providers, has announced a new partnership with leading event management company, Speakeasy, to deliver virtual activities at its remote conferences to enable delegates to interact socially.





Since launching its virtual team building activities in May, Team Challenge Company, in conjunction with its network of global partners, has developed 21 products using interactive gaming technology which can support an almost unlimited number of delegates. Within the past six months, Team Challenge Company has delivered more than 100 live events for its UK clients and their workforces spread across Europe, the USA and Asia including Ernst & Young, Paddy Power, GSK and multi-national accounting firm RSM.



Speakeasy, best known recently for managing the opening event for the new £1.35 billion Queensferry Crossing in Scotland, was one of the first UK event companies to move from physical to virtual events in March. Since then the company has delivered virtual conferences with up to 2,000 delegates as well as awards events, AGMs and exhibitions. Speakeasy facilitates engagement with live polling software, Q&A functions and ‘Meeting Hubs’, however, Speakeasy chose to join forces with Team Challenge Company to provide virtual activities to enable attendees to interact and network in more organic and informal ways.



Gerard Crowley, co-director, Team Challenge Company, said: “We know that facilitating social interaction and networking opportunities during virtual events has been a significant concern for businesses and event planners.



“Our virtual team building activities have been designed to bring people together to have a shared positive experience. Attendees can bond over challenges and have fun together, which is crucial to a successful event where connections made can develop far beyond the end of the conference.”



Jonathan Young, Managing Director of Speakeasy, said: “We are excited to be working with Team Challenge Company. This partnership gives our clients access to world-class products to enable their virtual event attendees to have the relaxed social interactions that so many of us have been missing.



“Looking ahead, along with Team Challenge Company, we believe elements of the virtual events developed at breakneck speed over the last six months will remain long after the restrictions in place due to the Covid19 outbreak are lifted. We are already planning hybrid events with virtual elements as far ahead as 2023.”



