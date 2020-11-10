Conference Care launches Your Virtual Events for agents and venues

Events for agents and venues Events agency Conference Care has announced the launch of its Virtual Events platform and services designed specifically for agencies and venues.

Your Virtual Events (www.yourvirtualevents.co.uk) utilises the companies platform, and their in-house Project Managers & Virtual Technicians.





Conference Care Director Chris Peacock explains – “During lockdown we’ve been significantly impacted by physical events falling off a cliff edge – just like many other agencies and venues out there. However, using this time to turn the company on its head and dive into virtual has been an amazing learning experience. We’ve been able to retrain many of our existing events team, who are now supporting clients as Project Managers and Technicians. Conference Care has now delivered over 70 events to delegates in 25 countries and in 12 different languages – now it’s time to bring our knowledge and skills to help other agents and venues who have seen their live events turnover decimated.”



He continues, “Rather than declining or just referring business to a platform provider, agents and venues can lead the whole sales cycle and beyond, keeping their client relationships live and meaningful - fully supported by our team under the Your Virtual Events banner from start to finish. Pricing is simple and transparent, and everything is commissionable. Also, we’ll pay commission as soon as we get paid, nobody has to wait until after the event so it’s much better for their cashflow.



Commercial agreements will be in place, so that everyone knows where they stand. I want our industry to still be around this time next year, for agents & venues to keep their clients and not lose the relationships they’ve built up over many years. If we can help other companies to bridge the gap by offering a great product and services that they can sell, then we hope more of them will make it through.”



