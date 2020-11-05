CDG invests in its future with Interefurb

In a move to strengthen its future growth and operational capacity, Catering Design Group (CDG) has sold the business to Interefurb, a specialist interior contractor with a high profile portfolio of clients in the hotel and leisure sectors.





Phil Howard, founder and managing director of CDG said: “CDG is in a strong position but after 30 years running the business, I feel it is time to take a step back. This has been a huge decision, both emotionally and professionally, but I think the timing is right to set CDG on an exciting new path. The company is now in a great position to move forward.



“ There are so many synergies between us and Interefurb have the operational strength and stability to support the future growth of CDG and realise our vision for the company. Our team is excited about this and it is great peace of mind for me to know that CDG is in safe hands and that the CDG brand will continue to thrive.”



Phil Howard will continue to support the business on a consultancy basis and will retain his directorship role with CEDA.



He said: “We have had several approaches in recent years, but it was only this one that felt absolutely right for CDG.

“There is a massive opportunity for CDG now to reach its full potential as the specialist interior design arm of Interefurb. What’s great is that we are coming in from a position of strength, with a loyal client base, a great team, several sizeable projects already in hand and others in the pipeline. Our clients will now have the additional benefit of Interefurb’s expertise and considerable experience of managing major refurbishment projects for international brands. “This is a happy day for CDG.”



Gary Crosbie, director of Interefurb, said: “CDG’s reputation in the marketplace is impeccable, and we see this as a perfect opportunity to build on the brilliant work that Phil and his team have done to date. We look forward to supporting the brand and working with the team to ensure that Phil’s lifetime of work goes from strength to strength.”



