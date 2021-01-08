BTA announces drive to donate technology to charity Business2Schools

The Business Travel Association (BTA), the authoritative voice of business travel, has today announced a new initiative as part of its BTA Cares scheme. The Association is spearheading a drive to donate used technology to the national charity Business2Schools, who provide the kit directly to State schools and their pupils who are most in need.





The BTA will ensure the charity receives much needed support in light of the UK’s third national lockdown, by encouraging partners, members, and the entire business travel community to donate their used computers and appliances to pupils in need. Donations are now more crucial than ever before, as between 1.1 million and 1.8 million children in the UK (over 9% of children in the UK) do not have access to a laptop, desktop or tablet at home.



Founded in 2019, Business2Schools works with over 850 schools across the UK to provide pre-owned PCs, furniture, and other vital amenities to children in primary and secondary schools, to make schools in the UK an even better experience for children and students. In addition to the social benefits, the charity has saved over 2000 tonnes of furniture so far from going into landfill.



Clive Wratten, CEO of the BTA, says: “The BTA is delighted to be partnering with Business2Schools to give them the fundamental support they deserve. We have always sought to nurture the talent of our future generation, and this has never felt more important than now. We are really hoping that the business travel industry can make one of the biggest combined donations to this amazing charity as we all come together in the fight against Covid-19.”



Lindsey Parslow, Chief Executive at Business2Schools, said: “As the third national lockdown continues, there are increasing fears pupils and schools will be left laptop-less, putting their education at severe risk.



“That is why we are thrilled to be working in tandem with the BTA, to give pupils the crucial equipment they need throughout these difficult and unprecedented times. Together we can make an ethical and positive contribution to schools, creating better opportunities in the future for children in the UK.”



