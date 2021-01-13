American Express Global Business Travel to offer companies carbon offsets on preferred terms

GBT’s New Carbon Offset Platform Will Help Companies Meet Sustainability Goals

American Express Global Business Travel (GBT), the world’s leading business partner for managed travel, today announced that GBT customers can now purchase carbon offsets on preferred terms from leading non-profit organizations Carbonfund.org Foundation and Carbon Footprint.





Companies can choose which offset activity they wish to support from a variety of project types, price points and locations worldwide. Each available project is independently verified and validated. Clients will receive a donation e-receipt for their payment amounts, as well as a customized e-certificate showing the quantity of carbon offsets purchased and retired with their donations.



Carbon offsets are a widely accepted and reputable demonstration of carbon neutrality, representing an immediate way for companies to mitigate emissions in the short-term while pursuing long-term reductions.



“Carbon transparency is top of the agenda for our business partners globally as we all collectively prepare for a low-carbon future,” said Si-Yeon Kim, GBT’s Chief Risk & Compliance Officer and Executive Chair of the Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Group. “We’re proud to partner with Carbonfund.org and Carbon Footprint to offer businesses a credible, reputable, and effective way to go carbon neutral with an end-to-end offsetting solution to help them meet their carbon targets as part of their broader sustainability strategy.”



GBT already partners with Carbonfund.org to achieve its own sustainability goals, becoming the first TMC to offset 100% of its annual business travel emissions as of 2019 and pledging carbon neutrality for the future. GBT is extending its commitment to its customers and business partners, offering a comprehensive suite of products and services that help them achieve their own carbon ambitions. For example, companies can calculate the carbon footprint of business travel, meetings and events, and operational emissions, and make better informed sustainable booking decisions through a series of filters and badge identifications within GBT’s corporate travel and expense software Neo™.



