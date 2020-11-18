AIM Group International and Conference Compass signed a strategic partnership

Thanks to a special agreement the companies will collaborate as preferred partners on developing effective mobile event app for clients.

AIM Group International, a company with 60 years’ experience in conferences, events and communication, and Conference Compass, a company specialising in high-quality mobile apps for medical-scientific societies, have signed a strategic partnership agreement that strengthens their collaboration as a preferred, not exclusive, partner.





“With digital events and communication effectiveness becoming more and more important in our market, we decided to strengthen our collaboration with Conference Compass so that we can provide solutions to clients in a faster and more efficient way” explains Annalisa Ponchia, Director Customer Experience & International Business Development of AIM Group. “This long-term collaboration will help us to develop solutions more apt to respond to clients’ needs, following easier procedures, spending less time and with a competitive advantage. Apps today offer so many functionalities that their usage goes beyond the scope they were originally planned for: we will guide our clients to discover how to boost their potential also as a marketing tool and as valid support for live and online user experience”.



Conference Compass will be a Preferred Strategic Partner to all companies of AIM Group for current and future business on a global scale, but with no mandatory or exclusive clauses. Thanks to this agreement, the companies will focus on appification, gamification and online interaction which will contribute to make digital events more effective.



“More than ever, technology is crucial in bringing people together at conferences and events and to allow them to have engaging experiences. We are excited to be selected by AIM Group as their preferred strategic partner for event apps. Together we will enable associations and corporate event planners to captivate their online and live audiences and turn them into active communities” declares Jelmer van Ast, CEO Conference Compass.



