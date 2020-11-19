Agency merger strengthens Moore Barlow’s position in the recruitment sector

Good signs of M&A activity

Two of the UK’s leading hospitality recruitment agencies have merged and will form part of the UK’s largest specialist travel recruitment company.

Evolve Hospitality Recruitment, which has offices across the UK and specialises in temporary staff recruitment for the hospitality sector, has merged with Collins King & Associates which specialises in permanent staff recruitment to the hospitality industry with legal advice provided by Moore Barlow.





The newly combined companies will form part of the Evolve Group of Companies that include Evolve Hospitality Recruitment, Enhance Catering Recruitment, a specialist safeguarding recruitment division of Evolve, and Collins King & Associates.



Angus Chisholm, Executive Chairman, Evolve, commented; “In what has been a challenging period, the team at Moore Barlow was prompt, diligent and great to work with, ensuring the merger completed as efficiently as possible.”



Ed Vokes, Managing Director of Evolve, added; “This merger encapsulates years of experience, knowledge and expertise and further strengthens our position within the hospitality market. Many thanks to Manmohan Singh and Iwan Thomas of Moore Barlow for a smooth transaction.”



Gary King, Managing Director of Collins King & Associates “We have been working closely with Evolve Hospitality since their conception in 2012. With support from Moore Barlow this was a natural and seamless progression into a full partnership with a company who share the same core values.”



Manmohan Singh, Partner, Moore Barlow, commented; “All parties worked brilliantly together to overcome the logistical challenges resulting from the current pandemic. These companies are already leaders in their fields and as such are set for a successful future.”



Most recently Moore Barlow advised the management team of £100m+ turnover recruitment company Serocor Group in their successful management buyout, further cementing Moore Barlow’s position in the recruitment sector. Manmohan Singh explains “The recruitment sector has been steadily growing particularly given the low barriers to entry. Those with a more entrepreneurial approach have been quick to take advantage of talent searching in dynamic areas such as life sciences and fintech, making use of existing developments in AI and analytics. Clearly Covid-19 has had an impact which maps the difficulties faced by underlying employers such as retail, leisure and hospitality. However, this has led to opportunities for consolidation in what is a very fragmented market and, accordingly, we’ve seen good signs of M&A activity.”



