Call to action for Hospitality, Event and Travel Professionals to take part in research ahead of HSMAI Europe Curate

Research to guide debate and identify potential challenges and solutions about the future of the events and diversity and discrimination in the industry

Hospitality, events and travel professionals across the UK and Europe are invited to take part in two research projects ahead of HSMAI Europe Curate virtual conference which is taking place 3 - 4 November this year. The research focuses on both discrimination and diversity in the industry as well as the future of events; identifying current challenges and potential solutions faced by the industry - particularly in light of the pandemic.





Industry professionals can answer the two surveys below which will navigate the discussion and agenda during the virtual event:

● Your vision on the future of events: https://forms.gle/YcTzZ1VztBRUfCJc9

● Diversity as an employer of talent within the hotel, event and travel industry in collaboration with Google Europe: https://forms.gle/GLBYsFu2Q6JMMwip9





HSMAI Europe Curate is a bi-annual event open to all HSMAI members and has been running for three years. It provides an informal environment for the industry to discuss emerging trends, pressing concerns for their business and guidance over the best way forward. Breakout sessions, facilitated by a moderator, will focus on the top themes identified in research.



The programme includes:

3 November: Future of Events discussion in collaboration with Cvent - a market leader in event, hospitality and travel technology

4 November: Creating a more diverse and transparent hospitality industry in association with Google Europe



HSMAI Region Europe’s President and CEO Ingunn Hofseth said: “Listening to our members and others in the industry has always been at the core of HSMAI’s ethos. It is only by gathering vital insights that potential challenges can be identified and, crucially, lead the way for the right solutions. We urge as many of the hospitality, events and travel industry to take part in our pre-Curate research. The events will provide an inspirational forum to enable corporate executives and others to discuss, anticipate and deal with the most critical business issues that could impact performance.”



