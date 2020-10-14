“Travelling with ICARE”: SIAARTI goes on the road to meet doctors in their hospitals with an innovative format

A SIAARTI truck toured hospitals around Italy to promote knowledge exchange amongst anaesthesiologists and resuscitators. The event went to the audience rather than the other way around.

Once again, SIAARTI, the Italian Society of Anaesthesia, Analgesia, Intensive Care and Resuscitation, together with AIM Group International, a company with 60 year’s experience in congresses, events and communication, broke the mould and re-invented the concept of a congress. With the “Travelling with ICARE” tour, anaesthesiologists and resuscitators were greeted around the country with a travelling knowledge exchange event.





“In September 2020, we understood that the scientific society members needed to feel closeness to their colleagues engaged in the ongoing health emergency and it was necessary to find a solution to facilitate discussion and involve all stakeholders despite current limitations” says Gaia Santoro, Project Manager and Head of Sponsorship Unit AIM Group International. “For the first time, the congress left its physical location and travelled to major hospitals. Anaesthesiologists and resuscitators, still dealing with the pandemic, had the opportunity to participate in the live events, held close to where they work rather than travelling to a congress. It was a courageous event, but one that combines safety, knowledge exchange, innovation and ability to react”.



From 21st September to 4th October, the SIAARTI truck went on tour, visiting hospitals in 8 Italian cities, Turin, Milan, Brescia, Padua, Bologna, Rome, Naples and Bari, strictly following preventive measures and social distancing. “If you are unable to participate in ICare, ICare will come to you: this was our motto”, adds Gaia Santoro.



The participants had the opportunity to meet experts, health managers, local administrators and sponsors, in the outdoor meeting area, attending dozens of round tables, interviews and “meet the expert” sessions. A total 48 hours training was provided. Not only that, all the content collected during the tour enriched the web platform of the annual congress: SIAARTI ICare 2020 which took place in a virtual format, allowing it to be enjoyed by a wider audience.



“We are very satisfied with the results obtained, since the event took place during the Covid-19 emergency, it required a good dose of courage. It also provided an example of how we can return to in-person events in a safe and effective way” explains Rosangela Quieti, managing director Congress Division of AIM Group International. “Such an innovative project would not have been possible without the close collaboration of SIAARTI which inspired us to dare and to innovate together, as we did for example in the past with the Academy Lampedusa event”.



“Every year, SIAARTI organizes dozens of meetings but this year we had to limit our activity. With the ICare tour, we re-worked the formula, taking the congress out of the congress center to reach our members where they work. We demonstrated that SIAARTI is there for them once again and is responding to their needs”, comments Emiliano Tizi, Executive Officer SIAARTI.



