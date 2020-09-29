Conference Care announces new charity partnership

Events agency Conference Care is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and as part of the celebrations has partnered with Angels Small Paws, a Midlands based charity which specialises in rescuing and re-housing abandoned dogs.





The partnership has come about after Maria Hardy, Sales Analyst at Conference Care recently took on Missy, a Lhasa Apso and put forward Angel Small Paws to Conference Care’s Plan-It team, their working group which focuses on sustainability and supporting local communities in which the team live and work in.



Angels Small Paws is totally dependent on funding through donations and fundraising, and typically rescues and re-houses about 500 dogs a year.



Chris Peacock, director of Conference Care said “Across the team, we have more than 20 dog owners, so supporting Angels Small Paws is a really good fit with us. Apart from fundraising – and we have some fundraising ideas coming up - we will also give our time and expertise to support the growth of Angels Small Paws. We’ve got a lot of creative & strategic thinkers in the team and are really looking forward to making this partnership a success. Despite much of the events industry being “on paws” at the moment, we know that we have a massive network of friends & colleagues who will help us to make a difference.”



Sarah Ellis, fundraising officer at Angels Small Paws said “We are delighted that Conference Care has chosen us as a charity to support and are looking forward to a long and successful partnership. As we are run by volunteers, all of our funding goes to supporting the re-housing of abandoned dogs. As lockdown restrictions are easing, centres such as ours are seeing a huge increase in the number of dogs abandoned so now more than ever, it’s so important for us to have this support”



Pictured is Maria Hardy and Missy, Maria’s rescue dog, which prompted the initial conversations.



https://www.angelssmallpawsdogrescue.com



