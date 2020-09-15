Global Infusion Group companies consolidate under one roof

The catering divisions of Global Infusion Group, GIG and Eat to the Beat have joined the brand logistics arm of the business, e2b in its brand new 84,000 sq ft warehouse at Symmetry Park in Aston Clinton.





The new facility has been an intrinsic part of the global business’ plans for expansion for the last three years, along with a desire to consolidate the individual companies under one roof.



When the Global Infusion Group took possession of the premises in November 2019, they were looking ahead to a packed calendar of events for GIG and Eat to the Beat in 2020 and e2b’s client base was growing exponentially. Fast forward to March this year and the Coronavirus outbreak has undoubtedly impacted its initial plans.



GIG and Eat to the Beat’s move was pushed back until more recently which allowed them to continue utilising the existing kitchen facility in Chesham and fulfil contracts with NHS Buckinghamshire Healthcare Trust and the Dragon’s Heart Hospital in Cardiff. Development of the Aston Clinton site has been delayed due to the pandemic, however work on a state-of-the-art Central Production Unit (CPU) / working kitchen is now underway. Plans for a large cafe/restaurant, that will be open to the public and accessible to the employees of the local businesses in Symmetry Park, plus a brewery, a distillery and a bakery are also forging ahead, albeit slower than originally scheduled.



Global Infusion Group’s CEO Tony Laurenson explains: “Key drivers in securing the new warehouse at Aston Clinton were the need for additional space for e2b and to be able to consolidate all the Global Infusion Group businesses under one roof. Our relocation plans have been in the making for more than three years. The aspiration was to create an incredible state-of-the-art facility that would serve our growing needs for many, many years to come. Our original vision has been tempered by the ongoing situation surrounding Covid-19 and its devastating impact on the events industry. However, we remain hopeful that we can still implement many of the ideas as it is vital that we build a solid foundation for the business to bounce back from when we emerge from the pandemic.



