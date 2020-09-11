Lex Butler, Chair of HBAA comments on latest government announcements on events

“HBAA is obviously tremendously disappointed by the latest government announcements switching the green light for large events from 1 October to amber and therefore on hold. Hopefully the measures being put in place for reducing the size of social gatherings will bring down the rate of infection allowing the restart of business events and meetings to go ahead.





We are also waiting for the promised statement from Culture Secretary and for clarification whether meetings of up to 30 people can continue to take place in permitted venues as, if they can, it would maintain the momentum that the industry’s recovery is developing.



We did of course have a delay back in August for smaller meetings but were able to start a couple of weeks later, so we can only hope this will be similar.



The recent pilot events and UKickstart event proved that our industry is ready to go ahead safely, but we must respect the seriousness of this situation.



We must also seek significant economic support for every organisation and freelancer in the business events, accommodation and meetings sector, as our path to recovery is yet again challenged and we are already faced with massive uncertainty, huge impacts and risk to businesses and our people.”



